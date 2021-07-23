China rejects WHO recommendation to revisit investigation of COVID origins and Wuhan lab leak theory

The Chinese Communist Party rejected a follow-up World Health Organization investigation into COVID-19’s origins, with government scientists condemning the plans for a second inquiry because it emphasizes the need to investigate further the possibility the virus emerged from a Wuhan lab.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO… described five main areas for further study, with the final one being “audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions operating in the area of the initial human cases identified in December 2019.”

China’s National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin criticized further scrutiny of the Wuhan lab and called for the origins inquiry to expand into countries besides China.

“About the plan on the second phase on origin study, it contains language that does not respect science or common sense. We won’t follow such a plan,” Zeng said. “Origin study is a science matter. Chinese government supports origin study based on science, yet we oppose politicizing the origin study and believe that the second phase should be conducted on the basis of the first phase. … We hope that with full consultation with member states, early-stage case search should be conducted in multiple countries globally.”

