GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

China rejects WHO recommendation to revisit investigation of COVID origins and Wuhan lab leak theory

Credit: Ajay Mohanty
The Chinese Communist Party rejected a follow-up World Health Organization investigation into COVID-19’s origins, with government scientists condemning the plans for a second inquiry because it emphasizes the need to investigate further the possibility the virus emerged from a Wuhan lab.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO… described five main areas for further study, with the final one being “audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions operating in the area of the initial human cases identified in December 2019.”

China’s National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin criticized further scrutiny of the Wuhan lab and called for the origins inquiry to expand into countries besides China.

“About the plan on the second phase on origin study, it contains language that does not respect science or common sense. We won’t follow such a plan,” Zeng said. “Origin study is a science matter. Chinese government supports origin study based on science, yet we oppose politicizing the origin study and believe that the second phase should be conducted on the basis of the first phase. … We hope that with full consultation with member states, early-stage case search should be conducted in multiple countries globally.”

Read the original post

