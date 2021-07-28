Still unsure about the COVID shot? Here are 10 common vaccine myths dispelled

Here are some of the most popular arguments for not getting vaccinated and why doctors want to set the record straight:

1. ‘I don’t want to get Covid-19 from the vaccine’

It’s literally impossible to get Covid-19 from any of the vaccines used in the US because none of them contains even a piece of real coronavirus.

…

2. ‘We don’t know what the long-term side effects are’

Any adverse side effects from vaccines almost always “show up within the first two weeks, and certainly by the first two months,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

…

3. ‘I’ve already had Covid-19, so I don’t need to be vaccinated’

Even if you’ve had coronavirus, you should still get vaccinated because the immunity you get from vaccination will likely be longer or stronger than the immunity you got after getting infected, health experts say.

The bottom line: Not getting vaccinated could set everyone back

If you want to protect yourself, your friends, your family and the economy, get vaccinated. Otherwise, you’ll be part of the problem — not the solution.

