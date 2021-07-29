As parents debate whether to have their children vaccinated, specter of juvenile long COVID looms

Most people who survive COVID-19 recover completely. But for some, the poorly understood condition that’s become known as long COVID can last for months — maybe even years. Nobody yet knows.

The condition was first described in adults. But several studies have now reported a similar phenomenon, including symptoms such as headache, fatigue and heart palpitations, in children, even though they rarely suffer from severe initial symptoms of COVID-19.

Estimates of how common long COVID is in children vary wildly. Researchers say that pinning this down is crucial… Getting solid numbers is “very, very important,” says Pia Hardelid, a child-health epidemiologist at University College London.

…

Hardelid tapped into data gathered by the Virus Watch study, which tracks infections and symptoms in more than 23,000 households across England and Wales. As they reported in a preprint in June, she and her colleagues found that 4.6% of children with evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection had persistent symptoms lasting more than four weeks.

A proper definition of long COVID is urgently needed, says Hardelid, so that studies can determine how much of a problem it presents in children, and which children are most at risk.

