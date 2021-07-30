glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Biryani boost: Raft of gene editing innovations can improve rice quality and flavors

| July 30, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Food Network
Credit: Food Network
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Today, biryani is a staple in millions of kitchens around the world. And yet, no two are alike.

Myriad add-ons turn this aromatic rice-based curry into a feast for royalty—from luscious tomatoes and slivers of carrot to hints of apple and aubergine. And, of course, there’s the unique combination of South Asian and Middle Eastern spices and condiments—like chutney, raita, dahl, nutmeg, mace, cardamom, bay leaves, coriander, or mint.

In fact, so many regularly eat the dish that making a better biryani has virtually become an international project unto itself.

That’s where gene editing innovations like CRISPR can join the table. The method is capable of producing more hardy, nutritious, flavorful ingredients—with less resource depletion, greater pest resistance, and enhanced climate adaptability.

Dozens of CRISPR research initiatives tackle every aspect of rice seeding and production. One is bolstering resistance to rice blast — one of the most destructive diseases affecting rice crops worldwide.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

[In addition,] various researchers are employing gene-specific editing to help make our savory spice crops tastier, easier to grow, and more resilient.

For all cookers and lovers of biryani—whether as a go-to dinner or celebratory dish—the secret ingredient you could soon be after is gene editing.

Read the original post

Related article:  With droughts escalating, and no current tools of use, scientists and farmers look to CRISPR gene editing
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How 'antifreeze' genes jumped from one species to another without sex

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How ‘antifreeze’ genes jumped from one species to another without sex

It isn’t surprising... that herrings and smelts, two groups of fish that commonly roam the northernmost reaches of the Atlantic ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up