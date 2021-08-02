‘These headlines are so goddamn irresponsible in an incredibly dangerous, cynical way’: Backlash hits NY Times, Washington Post, NBC News for ‘hysterical’ Delta COVID coverage

“Breakthrough Covid cases are on the rise among the vaccinated,” blares a headline on an NBC News article published [July 30].

However, as the sub-headline points out, “The 125,682 ‘breakthrough’ cases in 38 states represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people fully vaccinated since January.”

Only about half of Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19, as federal, state, and local governments have struggled to convince large swaths of the public to get the shot. Yet, that is the headline NBC News chose.

Public health officials have been telling us since the beginning the vaccines aren’t perfect and that there will be breakthrough cases. We were told the Pfizer vaccine is about 94% effective, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is about 66% effective, etc. The breakthrough cases NBC and the Post are reporting were entirely expected.

Inevitably, users on Twitter let the outlets have it:

These headlines are so goddamn irresponsible in an incredibly dangerous, cynical way. Yes, the subheadline goes on to note this "represents less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people fully vaccinated since January” but they know what they are doing and it’s awful. https://t.co/mfoTqNVndL — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 30, 2021

I am BEGGING news editors to put the goddamn context in the headline. Not your dek, not your lede, the headline. pic.twitter.com/Aa8uioq5yP — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 30, 2021

