COVID fake news chronicles: Here’s a week of denial, distortion and misinformation from the dark side of social media

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

…

CLAIM: A table shows a list of planned COVID-19 variants and when they will be “released” to the public.

THE FACTS: As the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus contributes to infection surges across the United States and the world, social media users are falsely claiming the emergence of new variants is a planned ploy by universities, nonprofits and global elites.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

CLAIM: Hydroxychloroquine can be made at home by boiling citrus peels in water.

THE FACTS: A video circulating on TikTok falsely suggests the drug hydroxychloroquine can be made at home by boiling grapefruit and lemon peels in water… But that’s not how hydroxychloroquine is made.

Read the original post