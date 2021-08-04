glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country's regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Metabolically tweaked CBD shows signs of curbing severe pain and chronic neuropathy associated with cancer treatments

Credit: VisualSpectrum/Stocksy United
Credit: VisualSpectrum/Stocksy United
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[When professor of pharmacology Sara Jane] Ward tested CBD’s pain-relieving power in mice, she noticed it wasn’t absorbed well by the digestive system, so less than 10% of the amount consumed shows up in the blood. 

… 

[T]he fatty nature of the CBD molecule might be to blame. After making some chemical additions that changed the molecule to be more compatible with the watery environment in the body, researchers found that mice were able to absorb more than eight times more of the new compound — called KLS-13019 — than CBD and needed only 1/200th of the dose to get the same effect.

Ward suggested that they test the compound’s ability to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN): a burning pins-and-needles-like sensation in the extremities.

In a study published in April, Ward found that KLS-13019 could not only prevent CIPN, but also reverse it in mice receiving paclitaxel — a common CIPN-inducing chemo agent. 

Read the original post

Related article:  Heavy drinking, alcoholism are ‘not the same thing’, genetic study shows
