From biowelfare to bioweapons: There are many sides to the biotechnology revolution, and not all of them bode well for the future

Global collection of genetic data and genetic manipulation of humans, animals, plants, destructive insects and deadly microbes is of dual use from bio-welfare to bio-warfare.

It can be used beneficially for correcting genetic defects in humans, animals, plants; biological control of harmful microbes and insects; enhancing agricultural produce, etc.

[However,] novel DNA and RNA can be designed on a computer and assembled in a “Gene synthesis machine”… thus making it possible to create a new life form. Very contagious and new viruses are misused for large scale bio-warfare.

Less contagious pathogens can be multiplied in an animal or tissue culture and easily handled and carried in an agricultural spraying drone and used as a tactical weapon in the battlefield or by terrorists…. In 2016, the Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community statement named genome editing as a potential weapon of mass destruction.

