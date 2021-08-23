glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Sex or food? When deprived of both, dinner wins out — at least for fruit flies

Credit: NDTV
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Animals make behavioral choices every day. But how do they prioritize one need over another—especially when those choices are both necessary for survival and reproduction? Researchers at the University of Birmingham used Drosophila melanogaster to study this behavioral conflict. 

In the study, male flies were kept away from both food and females, and then offered a choice of both. The team discovered that mating was consistently overridden by hunger in flies that were starved, with the behavioral tipping point occurring after about 15 hours of starvation. Once fed, the researchers found the male flies turned their attention to courtship—sometimes within just a few seconds.

“The neurons that tell the fly to go and eat, or to go and mate, are essentially competing with each other,” explained [researcher Carolina] Rezaval. “If the need to eat is most urgent, the feeding neurons will take over, if the threat of starvation is less, then the urge to reproduce will win.”

Read the original post

