Video fact check: Renegade former British police officer rouses crowd with false claims that COVID vaccines hospitalize people

Footage of a British man making already debunked allegations about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccines has spread rapidly on social media.

The video shows an individual, who goes by the name of Mark Sexton (here), giving a speech at a protest in London on July 19 (here).

Ex Police Officer Mark Sexton speaks at #londonprotest and explains PCR tests saying it is not fit for purpose. He says that Millions of people are suffering because of this testing system which is destroying lives.#NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/IjHLrM62I6 — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

…

Firstly, Sexton told the crowd: “The SARS-CoV-2 virus has never been isolated.” Evidence does not support this.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was first identified by Chinese authorities on January 7, 2020 (here).

Secondly, Sexton said: “The double vaccinated are now filling up the hospitals and testing positive for COVID. Proof the vaccine does not work and is more deadly than the virus itself.”

Evidence does not support this either. On July 19, Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated (here). The BBC’s health correspondent calculated that this meant vaccines were “well above 90% effective at keeping people out of hospital” (bbc.in/3rKVN5J).

