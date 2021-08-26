glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

Video fact check: Renegade former British police officer rouses crowd with false claims that COVID vaccines hospitalize people

| August 26, 2021
Mark Sexton. Credit: Facebook
Mark Sexton. Credit: Facebook
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Footage of a British man making already debunked allegations about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccines has spread rapidly on social media.

The video shows an individual, who goes by the name of Mark Sexton (here), giving a speech at a protest in London on July 19 (here).

Firstly, Sexton told the crowd: “The SARS-CoV-2 virus has never been isolated.” Evidence does not support this.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was first identified by Chinese authorities on January 7, 2020 (here). 

Secondly, Sexton said: “The double vaccinated are now filling up the hospitals and testing positive for COVID. Proof the vaccine does not work and is more deadly than the virus itself.”

Evidence does not support this either. On July 19, Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated (here). The BBC’s health correspondent calculated that this meant vaccines were “well above 90% effective at keeping people out of hospital” (bbc.in/3rKVN5J).

Read the original post

