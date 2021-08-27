glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

GMOs and gene edited foods face novel and sometimes conflicting regulations around the world. This study compares EU’s shut-down restrictions with 6 countries

| August 27, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Labiotech
Credit: Labiotech
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Novel foods and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are subject to a large variation in regulatory approaches around the world, with some countries being more open to the cultivation and use of GMOs and new or novel substances, whilst others take a more cautious approach and have specifically developed regulatory frameworks to control the placement of such products on their markets. In addition, there are varying definitions and classifications applied across different parts of the world to both categories. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

In the EU, a “novel food” is any food or substance that has not been used for human consumption to a significant degree within the EU before 15 May 1997. Any such food requires approval before placing on the market although not all require a risk assessment. The Novel Food legislation specifically excludes foods with technological function such as food additives and genetically modified foods from its scope. 

In Japan and the United States, novel foods or food ingredients are not particularly addressed in legislation. Neither country has an equivalent regulatory concept for novel foods. In contrast, Australia and Canada have a regulatory regimen that more closely reflects the position in the EU, however, with significant differences when it comes to the definitions, what falls under the novel food legislation, and the authorisation procedures. In both markets, approval is required before such food is placed on the market. 

The second part of the report discusses how different non-EU countries regulate and authorise GMOs compared to the EU. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and the United States were deemed to represent best the key differences in the regulatory approaches to GMOs. 

The six markets reviewed have substantial differences in how GMOs and products derived from GMOs are regulated. One significant difference is that the EU and Australia place emphasis on the process used to derive the product while Argentina, Canada, and the US may not regulate a product as a GMO if the product is substantially equivalent to the product derived by more conventional techniques. Canada and the US do not have legislation specifically dedicated to reviewing GMOs – genetically modified products are regulated under the same legal provisions as their conventional counterparts.

Read the original post (PDF)

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How 'antifreeze' genes jumped from one species to another without sex

Infographic: Gene transfer mystery — How ‘antifreeze’ genes jumped from one species to another without sex

It isn’t surprising... that herrings and smelts, two groups of fish that commonly roam the northernmost reaches of the Atlantic ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up