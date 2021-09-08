The scientific rationale for agnosticism

There is such a thing as being too picky, especially when it comes to things like work, love and nourishment (even the pickiest eater has to eat something)…. But when it comes to answers to big mysteries, most of us aren’t picky enough. We settle on answers for bad reasons, for example, because our parents, priests or professors believe it. We think we need to believe something, but actually we don’t. We can, and should, decide that no answers are good enough. We should be agnostics.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Quantum mechanics is science’s most precise, powerful theory of reality. It has predicted countless experiments, spawned countless applications. The trouble is, physicists and philosophers disagree over what it means, that is, what it says about how the world works.

…

So how can quantum mechanics, if it’s a theory of information rather than matter and energy, apply to the entire cosmos since the big bang?

Information-based theories of physics seem like a throwback to geocentrism, which assumed the universe revolves around us. Given the problems with all interpretations of quantum mechanics, agnosticism, again, strikes me as a sensible stance.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.