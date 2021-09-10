glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Growing food security challenges in Africa opening regulatory doors, softening opposition to game-changing CRISPR crop editing

| | September 10, 2021
Credit: Unicef
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Experts from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) are now keen to extinguish a lingering assumption that genetic modification, and gene editing, are more or less the same thing, or are closely related.

Leena Tripathi, the Director of East Africa Hub at IITA, insists that genome editing, which is fast gaining popularity, should not be regulated by governments the same way genetic modification (GM) is.

A world that struggles to be food secure, where climate change seems to be on course to exacerbating the food insecurity problem, is grappling for solutions.

“Nearly a billion people are going hungry in the world,” says Dr Tripathi. With the world expected to host 10 billion people by 2050, serious efforts are needed to increase food production using limited resources.

As human imagination gets stretched, IITA says that genome editing is yet the surest way to ensure the globe has sufficient food that can cater for a rapidly increasing population.

Alongside this, broad-ranging support is required for agricultural improvements in Africa, says Dr Tripathi, including recognition of farmer needs, introduction of high yielding varieties of crops, making planting material widely available and affordable, and facilitation of access to markets.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

