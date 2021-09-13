glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
For the first time, India opens gates to imported GM farm products for use as animal feed

| | September 13, 2021
Credit: iStock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

The first consignment of 50,000 tonnes of genetically modified (GM) soyameal from Bangladesh has arrived in India via the land port of Petrapole in West Bengal. This is the first time since independence that India has allowed import of GM raw material, which will be used for making poultry feed.

Soyameal refers to the protein-rich solid left after oil is extracted from the seed. It forms the protein component of poultry feed.

An acute shortage and resultant escalation in prices of soyameal had prompted the poultry industry to seek import of the item. The central government had cleared the import without referring the matter to the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee. Instead, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had argued that as this was a non-living entity, it could be imported.

After the Centre’s green signal for imports, poultry majors have inked deals of around 2.5 lakh tonnes of soyameal import. Most of the imports are from Vietnam and are expected to come via the sea route by September 15.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  In civil disobedience challenge to ongoing GMO ban, Indian farmers’ union illegally provides herbicide-resistant cotton seeds to farmers
