‘Science-based farming optimized for reduced environmental impact’: What’s behind the hydroponic farming boom — and attempts to deny its sustainability advantages?

Hydroponic farming allows for vertical farming, because it is not dependent on the soil. This allows for greater plant yield per unit of land, which is becoming farming’s most precious resource.

…

Water use is also much lower, because hydroponic farms can recycle 98% of the water they use. Conservative estimates are that hydroponics uses <10% of the water as conventional farming.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

With all of the environmental advantages you might think that organic growers would be enthusiastic – dramatically reduced water use, no pesticides, no pathogens, no nitrogen run-off. But organic farmers are not happy and they are pushing back.

Why? It appears to be naked brand protection. First they are trying to deny hydroponics the “organic” label, even though it can meet all of their requirements.

They argue this is because organic farming is all about nurturing the soil, and without soil how can you have organic farming. They pretend there is something magical and unknown about how soil feeds crops, and hydroponics cannot capture the magic – despite the fact that the produce is as good or better.

But we knew this about organic farming. They use more land than conventional farming for the same output, with significant negative environmental effects, but they don’t care.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.