GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
COVID-fighting pills edge closer to proof-of-efficacy

| | September 15, 2021
Credit: Medscape
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Osaka-based Shionogi, which helped develop the blockbuster cholesterol drug Crestor, said it designed its pill to attack the Covid-19 virus. It said the once-a-day dosing would be more convenient. The company said it is testing the drug and any side effects in trials that began this month and are likely to continue until next year.

Shionogi is months behind Pfizer and Merck, which have started later-stage tests of pills to treat Covid-19. Pfizer has said its twice-daily pill could be ready to hit the market as soon as this year. It is preparing to enroll more than 2,000 patients in a test of the antiviral pill combined with a booster antiviral drug against a placebo.

All three companies aim to fill one of the biggest gaps in fighting the pandemic. Vaccines remain effective at preventing serious illness from known strains of the Covid-19 virus including the contagious Delta strain, studies have shown. But some people don’t want to get vaccinated, and cases can occur for those who do get their shots.

“Our target is a very safe oral compound, like Tamiflu, like Xofluza,” said Isao Teshirogi, Shionogi’s chief executive officer. 

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

