COVID vaccine confusion: Why is there so much conflicting advice about if and when to get a booster shot?

Credit: Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

On boosters, Americans have heard conflicting messages from various parts of the U.S. government. Yet, [Anthony] Fauci said, “there is less disagreement and conflicts than seem to get out into the tweetosphere.” 

He ticked off a number of prominent scientists in the field — including Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock and covid vaccine inventor Barney Graham — who were on board with his position. 

Part of the disagreement arose because President Joe Biden had announced that Americans could get a booster as soon as Sept. 20, a date Fauci and colleagues had suggested to him as practical and optimal in one of their frequent meetings just days before — though he cautioned that boosters would need CDC and FDA approval.

Now it appears that that decision and the timing rest with the FDA, which is the normal procedure for new uses of vaccines or drugs. And Fauci said he respects that process — but he thinks it should come as quickly as possible. “If you’re doing it because you want to prevent people from getting sick, then the sooner you do it, the better,” Fauci said.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  Delta variant tricks: Will the coronavirus continue to outsmart attempts to contain it?
