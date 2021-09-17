glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Obesity, epilepsy, fatty liver and sleep disorders genetically linked to ADHD in adults

| | September 17, 2021
Credit: Psycomm.net
Credit: Psycomm.net
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Obesity, epilepsy, alcohol-related liver disease, fatty liver, sleep disorders and COPD.

These are some of the many diseases that Swedish researchers have now found to have the strongest link to ADHD.

People with ADHD also have a slightly increased risk of cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

ADHD is a disorder characterized by inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity.

Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden have now examined over four million people using Swedish patient registers.

They looked at the risk of 35 different physical illnesses in people with ADHD.

The researchers compared them with the risk of disease in people without this diagnosis.

This can provide inspiration to look for a new therapy. Maybe we’ll find medications that can be used across diagnoses, at least in some groups of patients.” [researcher Jan Haavik said].

Haavik says recognizing that psychiatric disorders like ADHD are often accompanied by somatic illness is important for anyone treating such conditions.

“This has a bearing on diagnostics, the choice and dosage of drugs, as well as the possible side effects and interactions of the drugs,” he says.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

