Britain poised to dramatically overhaul outdated, restrictive EU genetically engineered crop regulations

| | September 20, 2021
Credit: GSLA
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

The UK is gearing up to diverge from the EU and make it easier to research and commercially cultivate genetically engineered crops and animals after a key advisory body said the EU’s current approach is “inhibiting useful innovation”.

Loosening current restrictions on altered organisms could mean British farmers face barriers selling genetically engineered produce to the EU.

But the UK Regulatory Horizons Council, an independent expert advisory body set up last year to scope regulatory change in fields ranging from fusion energy to artificial intelligence in healthcare, believes the risks are worth it, in part because there are signs Brussels may be softening its stance on genetically engineered products.

[Recently,] the council released a report enthusing that a new wave of gene editing techniques has the potential to create healthier, more disease resistant crops that need less pesticide and contribute less to climate change. 

The report “has a sort of pro-innovation, pro-gene editing bias to it,” said David Rose, professor of agricultural innovation at Reading University. “It tells us that DEFRA [the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs] is minded to try to change the regulations to allow gene editing as quickly as possible.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

