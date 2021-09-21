glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

EU politicians move to implement controversial Green Deal Farm to Fork agricultural policy — but reject scientific sustainability assessments of its impact

| | September 21, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Industry has repeatedly signalled its commitment to innovate in support of both Green Deal and the Farm to Fork Strategy sustainability objectives. However, the current lack of scientific impact assessment to inform policymaking is causing increasing concern, here in Europe and from our international agricultural trading partners. 

Many stakeholders, including the EU Council, EU Parliament, and the private sector, have repeatedly called on the EU Commission to conduct a holistic evidence-based impact assessment on the Farm to Fork Strategy, and in particular on its quantitative reduction targets. 

The EU Commission has however refused to do so, on the basis that it is a political strategy and is not legislative.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

While the EU Commission’s position may be formalistically correct, there is a circularity to this argument.

On the one hand, the Green Deal and Farm to Form Strategy set ambitious targets with the highest level of political backing and have already achieved a reality of their own.

On the other hand, there is a perception that if and when impact assessments are ultimately performed by the EU Commission, they will be fragmented in scope and will not be available until it is too late to influence policy direction.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  3 science communication tips from a pro: Geneticist Kevin Folta explains how to build trust with GMO skeptics
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Growing human embryos — How long should researchers watch human development play out in a dish?

Infographic: Growing human embryos — How long should researchers watch human development play out in a dish?

In May, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) released new guidelines that relaxed the 14-day rule, taking away ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up