glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Japan poised to approve CRISPR gene edited sea bream fish that has 50% more muscle mass — and requires no extra food

| | September 21, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Pet Guide
Credit: Pet Guide
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Japan is genetically modifying sea bream fish to have 50 percent more muscle and, according to Japan News/Yomiuri Shinbun, government approval is expected soon. Not surprisingly, there are concerns about what this will do to the environment and to consumers.

To make the sea bream grow to have more muscle, the myostatin gene — responsible for muscle growth restriction — will be modified so that it is incapacitated. Turning off the gene makes the fish grow more muscular than unmodified fish. 

The genetically modified fish are thought to be able to grow meatier without additional feed inputs, resulting in a competitive advantage intended to improve outcomes in the aquaculture industry.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

[T]he researchers behind the modified sea bream say safety measures have been put in place. Each edited fish is tagged for individual identification, and the fish are cultivated in tanks on land to avoid cross breeding in the wild.

In addition, Japan News reported, government regulators will oversee safety matters. “A Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry expert subcommittee and other bodies will confirm, among other items, that new genes have not been inserted into the fish and whether the modified fish produces new allergens,” the paper reported.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Growing human embryos — How long should researchers watch human development play out in a dish?

Infographic: Growing human embryos — How long should researchers watch human development play out in a dish?

In May, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) released new guidelines that relaxed the 14-day rule, taking away ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up