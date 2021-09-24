5 ways synthetic biology can protect vulnerable animal and plant species

Here are five ways in which synthetic biology is having a significant impact and reducing the use of animals and plants to generate high-demand chemicals.

1. Reducing the reliance on hunting sharks for cosmetics.

A widely used compound in the cosmetics industry is squalene, which makes a good base for moisturizers, and is also used in hair products, bath oils, makeup, and sunscreens. Its main source for many years was extraction from the oil of shark livers… Enter synthetic biology: researchers can use the S. cerevisiae yeast that consumes sugar and produces the alcohol in beer, bread, and wine.

2. Deriving malaria treatments from yeast, not trees….

It was previously extracted from the Chinese Sweet Wormwood tree in a difficult process that came at the expense of huge numbers of wormwood trees and was a bottleneck on supply, preventing some people who needed the drug from getting it. One company at which I worked as a researcher found a way to make artemisinin from yeast.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.