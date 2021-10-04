glp annual report cover

‘Doing nothing is no longer an option’: 15 agriculture experts assess England’s long-awaited decision to ease restrictions on gene-edited crops

| October 4, 2021
Credit: Si Barber/Financial Times
Credit: Si Barber/Financial Times
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

The government have published a press release on new plans to unlock the potential benefits of gene editing as part of their response to the gene editing consultation.

Prof Nick Talbot, Executive Director of The Sainsbury Laboratory, said:

We welcome the government’s announcement on genome editing. This technology will help plant breeders create new crop varieties to provide healthy and nutritious food in a sustainable way.  In the face of the climate emergency, we need new innovation in agriculture. We have to work together to make agriculture more sustainable and much less dependent on fossil fuels. Doing nothing is no longer an option.

Prof Dale Sanders, Director of the John Innes Centre, said:

I’m pleased that the Government is acting to change the regulation of gene edited plants and I welcome today’s announcement. But while DEFRA’s announcement is a step forward for crop trials, it is disappointing that the decision applies only to research and development.

“We will only see the benefits of these technologies if crops developed this way are able to reach supermarkets and customers.  It is frustrating when scientific breakthroughs cannot lead to genuine improvements to the foods that we eat.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  'No reason to panic': Experts react to study suggesting CRISPR isn't as precise as we thought
