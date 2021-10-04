Will we be able to identify extraterrestrial life if it doesn’t resemble life on Earth?

When trying to imagine something we’ve never seen, we often default to something we have seen. For that reason, in our search for extraterrestrial life we are usually looking for life as we know it. But is there a path for expanding our imagination to life as we don’t know it?

…

By creating synthetic life in various ways from a soup of chemicals in the lab, we might be able to imagine new environments where life might occur differently than on Earth.

The situation is similar to composing a recipe book with prescriptions for baking different types of cakes. In order to write a rich recipe book, we need to experiment with many types of chemicals.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

In following this approach, we should be as careful as we are in tapping nuclear energy. Creating artificial variants of life in our laboratories brings the risk of causing an environmental disaster, as imagined in the story of Frankenstein.

Such experimentation must be performed in isolated environments so that mishaps with life as we don’t know it will not endanger the life we know.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.