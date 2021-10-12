glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

If India’s crash vaccine development program is successful, multiple flexible mRNA shots might be available by year’s end

| | October 12, 2021
Credit: Times of India
Credit: Times of India
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

India is preparing to produce its own mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year, in what would be a scientific breakthrough for the country’s growing pharmaceutical industry and help expand the range of global production hubs for the shots.

A host of companies across the world are pushing to bring their own vaccines using the mRNA technology to market following the success of the Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. shots. Indian firms, urged on in part by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aim to be significant players in the new sector, with Gennova Pharmaceuticals Ltd. hoping to be the first.

Gennova’s HGCO19 is designed to be simpler to manufacture than existing mRNA shots. Using a process called freeze-drying or lyophilization, the company would make the vaccine in powder form, making it more stable and easy to be shipped in addition to being stored at moderate temperatures. The powder can be reconstituted by dissolving with a diluent before vaccination.

Another differentiating characteristic is that Gennova’s candidate uses self-amplifying mRNA instead of non-replicating mRNA. This helps in administering smaller doses while having the same effect, reducing side effects, [Chief Executive Sanjay] Singh said.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

