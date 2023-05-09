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World Health Organization and pseudoscience: Foremost global health authority promotes homeopathy and ‘rhythmical embrocations’

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World Health Organization and pseudoscience: Foremost global authority on health promotes homeopathy and rhythmical embrocations
Credit: Pixabay/ padrinan

The World Health Organization has a definition of the soul.

It is not technically theirs, but it appears in the glossary of one of their many official documents. The soul, according to the WHO, is derived from the astral organization, which is another term they have had to define. The astral organization, you see, is distinct from the etheric organization. That same document, coming out of the world’s foremost authority on global health, mentions such esoteric concepts as rhythmical embrocation, a type of energy healing that involves rhythmic strokes on the body.

At a time when the WHO is accused by conspiracy theorists of being in the pocket of Bill Gates and using mass vaccination as a nefarious scheme to control humanity, it’s easy to forget that there are genuine reasons to criticize the WHO.

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It could be argued that the WHO is trying to elevate the bar for these pseudoscientific modalities by asking for a minimum amount of regulation and standardization. But how do you regulate magic? As Professor Edzard Ernst, who has dedicated his career to keeping alternative medicine accountable to the same standards as medicine itself, has recently argued, most of these alternatives are not evidence based and their practitioners are unable to follow basic ethical principles.

This is an excerpt. Read the full article here

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