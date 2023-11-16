Ekgmowechashala mystery solved: Unique Chinese monkey-like creature was last primate to populate the Americas before humans arrived

The first primates arrived in the Americas about 56 million years ago and prospered for a time, but it wasn’t to be.
They died out some 34 million years ago, after the Eocene-Oligocene extinction event, during which the planet became cooler and drier. Half of all mammal genera died around the globe.
But somehow, this set the stage for a lemur-like animal known as Ekgmowechashala to establish itself in the Great Plains of the present-day U.S.
Scientists have disputed how to classify the odd-looking creature for decades, but a rough consensus has settled on calling it a primate, making it the last to live here before humans arrived about 14,000 years ago.
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But where did Ekgmowechashala, the biological fluke, come from? A new study claims to have traced its evolution to southern China and has an explanation for the “Lazarus” primate that emerged from a history of death.
“Our analysis dispels the idea that Ekgmowechashala is a relic or survivor of earlier primates in North America,” [researcher Kathleen] Rust said in a statement. “Instead, it was an immigrant species that evolved in Asia and migrated to North America during a surprisingly cool period, most likely via Beringia.”