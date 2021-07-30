glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
talking biotech

Podcast: Deploying genetic engineering to save the staple cassava vegetable in Kenya

, | July 30, 2021
HOST OVERVIEW
Kevin Folta: University of Florida plant geneticist Kevin Folta launched Talking Biotech in 2015.    More details

Cassava is a staple for one in ten people on earth, grown mostly by small farmers tending a few acres. One of the challenges is insect-vectored virus Cassava Brown-Streak Virus that destroys the root. 

Scientists from Africa and the Danforth Center in St. Louis MO, USA have collaborated to create a cassava line that is genetically engineered to suppress the virus. 

The approach is similar to what was done to save the papaya in Hawaii, essentially using a portion of the virus sequence to shut down viral infection. 

In this week’s podcast Dr. Douglas Miano, Professor at the University of Nairobi, describes the problem and the solution. as well as how the technology may serve farmers in Kenya and the entire African continent.

Read the original post

