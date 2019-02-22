GLP Features Where are GMO crops grown? GLP infographics document the global growth of agricultural biotechnology innovation Cameron English, Kayleen Schreiber ‘A cleaner kill’: Harnessing the body’s immune system to battle cancer Sam Moxon ‘At home’ coronavirus test? How CRISPR could change the way we search for COVID-19 Ricki Lewis Viewpoint: Blame the coronavirus on ‘industrial agriculture’? We need more, not less of it to stave off the next viral pandemic Andrew Porterfield ‘Climate proofing’ the world’s food supply with edible microorganisms Tomas Linder Gods of genetic engineering: With the end of ‘Homo sapiens naturalis’ approaching, what is our place in nature? Manuel Berdoy Viewpoint: ‘Big Ag’ caused the coronavirus pandemic? Predatory science journal amplifies baseless COVID-19 conspiracy Stuart Smyth We’re using a lot of experimental coronavirus treatments. Where are GMO crops grown? GLP infographics document the global growth of agricultural biotechnology innovation One of the more popular claims by critics of GMOs is that only a few countries grow genetically engineered crops, ... Food & Ag Daily DigestNews from Around the Web Fluorescent foliage: Researchers grow glow-in-the-dark plants with help from mushroom DNA Amy Woodyatt | CNN Bayer takes 'tougher stance' in glyphosate-cancer settlement talks amid COVID-19 financial strain Ludwig Burger, Patricia Weiss | Reuters Coronavirus outbreak fuels surging plant-based meat demand in China Farah Master | World Economic Forum Newly approved 2, 4-D herbicides could help cut crop damage from Bayer's drift-prone dicamba weedkiller Benjamin Herrold | Associated Press Viewpoint: Journalism or propaganda? Animal rights group pays UK newspaper The Guardian to bash agriculture Henry Miller, Rob Wager | Issues & Insights Human Daily DigestNews from Around the Web Puzzling over the mysteries of human pregnancy: Why is labor so long and dangerous? Science Daily Part of the forensic 'jigsaw puzzle': Tooth shape offers insights into a deceased person's genetic makeup Joe Pinkstone | Daily Mail (UK) Why 'beauty' is an evolutionary conundrum that even Darwin couldn't solve Glenn Stanton | Federalist Alzheimer's research is at a dead end. Here are 5 unexplored treatment routes Kenneth Kosik | Scientific American Infants with 'insecure attachments' to parents may be at higher risk of autism Chloe Williams | Spectrum Agricultural Laws & Regs Bayer takes 'tougher stance' in glyphosate-cancer settlement talks amid COVID-19 financial strain Newly approved 2, 4-D herbicides could help cut crop damage from Bayer's drift-prone dicamba weedkiller Kenya pushes GMO cotton farming to meet soaring demand for masks Ancestry & Evolution Part of the forensic 'jigsaw puzzle': Tooth shape offers insights into a deceased person's genetic makeup Why 'beauty' is an evolutionary conundrum that even Darwin couldn't solve Video: Exploring the natural events that created the coronavirus pandemic Biomedical Regs & Ethics We're using a lot of experimental coronavirus treatments. That could make it harder to figure out what works 'It's the only strategy': Coronavirus pandemic cannot end without herd immunity 'It's a cacophony': Quest for coronavirus treatments undermined by 'disorganized and scattershot' US approach Biomedicine & Disease Experimental drug remdesivir on verge of approval for coronavirus patients in Japan 'At home' coronavirus test? How CRISPR could change the way we search for COVID-19 Using artificial intelligence to identify promising coronavirus treatments Biotech Communications Podcast: Why scientists have an obligation to teach the public about GMOs Viewpoint: Norman Borlaug saved millions of lives, would his critics prefer he hadn't? Viewpoint: Coronavirus pandemic has alerted consumers to the 'silliness' of organic food marketing Brain / Neuroscience Infants with 'insecure attachments' to parents may be at higher risk of autism Language evolved 25 million years ago, monkey brain study suggests 'The Idea of the Brain': Book explores the struggle to understand the human brain Chemicals & Pesticides Newly approved 2, 4-D herbicides could help cut crop damage from Bayer's drift-prone dicamba weedkiller Organic safer than conventional food? Short toxicology lesson shows why that question makes no sense Neonicotinoid insecticide ban leaves UK canola farmers with few tools to stop flea beetle resurgence Crops & Food Coronavirus outbreak fuels surging plant-based meat demand in China Viewpoint: Blame the coronavirus on 'industrial agriculture'? We need more, not less of it to stave off the next viral pandemic Podcast: Why scientists have an obligation to teach the public about GMOs Gene Editing / CRISPR Curing sickle-cell disease with a more accurate CRISPR technique? What comic book super heroes and villains tell us about plant and human gene editing – and the coronavirus Something you want to forget? CRISPR could be used to 'delete' traumatic memories Gene Therapy Common form of inherited blindness shows 'massive improvements' with experimental gene therapy Building 'better' astronauts through genetic engineering could be key to colonizing other planets Gene therapy shows success against some cancers and inherited disorders. Can it tackle obesity? Health & Wellness How a 19th-century typhus outbreak helped doctors fight the coronavirus and other pandemics Coronavirus outbreak fuels surging plant-based meat demand in China Video: Exploring the natural events that created the coronavirus pandemic New Breeding Techniques Gene editing could cut food additive use and put more nutritious options in supermarkets Can GMO tobacco plants produce vaccines for the coronavirus, flu and ebola? Will CRISPR spawn a new wave of crop biotech innovation despite regulatory hurdles? Personal Genomics Massive genetic analysis shows how our ancestors 'diversified, migrated and mixed' around the world Scouring coronavirus patient genes to answer a question: Why do some people get deathly sick, when others don't? Can genetics explain the degrees of misery inflicted by the coronavirus? Science of the Future CRISPR coffee? And puppies? 10 novel uses for gene editing you probably didn't know about 3D-printed organs: Stuff of science fiction or an answer to the organ transplant shortage? Using artificial intelligence to predict who will get sickest from coronavirus Sustainability / GreenGenes Viewpoint: Journalism or propaganda? Animal rights group pays UK newspaper The Guardian to bash agriculture Viewpoint: Norman Borlaug saved millions of lives, would his critics prefer he hadn't? 'Climate proofing' the world's food supply with edible microorganisms Synthetic Biology Video: These 'micro-machines' could repair our bodies and clean our oceans Disease is the greatest threat to bee health. Can we protect them through genetically engineered probiotics? 3D-printed organs: Stuff of science fiction or an answer to the organ transplant shortage?