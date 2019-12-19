EU Parliament calls for full ban on sale, production and use of neonicotinoid pesticides to protect bees

The European Parliament has called on the Commission to strengthen its plan to protect Europe’s declining populations of bees and other pollinators.

In a non-binding resolution adopted by a show of hands in Strasbourg [Dec. 18], lawmakers asked the Commission to update its 2018 EU Pollinators Initiative to include a full ban on the sale, production and use of neonicotinoid pesticides across the bloc and to etch targets for reducing the use of bee-harming pesticides into the Common Agricultural Policy, as well as a host of other measures.

[Editor’s note: Read The world faces ‘pollinator collapse’? How and why the media get the science wrong time and again to learn more.]

Read full, original article: MEPs ask for stronger EU bee protection rules (Behind paywall)