EU Parliament calls for full ban on sale, production and use of neonicotinoid pesticides to protect bees

| December 19, 2019

The European Parliament has called on the Commission to strengthen its plan to protect Europe’s declining populations of bees and other pollinators.

In a non-binding resolution adopted by a show of hands in Strasbourg [Dec. 18], lawmakers asked the Commission to update its 2018 EU Pollinators Initiative to include a full ban on the sale, production and use of neonicotinoid pesticides across the bloc and to etch targets for reducing the use of bee-harming pesticides into the Common Agricultural Policy, as well as a host of other measures.

[Editor’s note: Read The world faces ‘pollinator collapse’? How and why the media get the science wrong time and again to learn more.]

