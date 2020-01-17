Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. [Jan. 16] announced that it has submitted an “Am I Regulated?” letter to USDA-APHIS’s Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) to confirm that the use of CRISPR genome-edited trait C3007 in Camelina sativa plant lines for increased oil content does not meet the definition of a regulated article under 7 CFR Part 340 regulations. Once regulatory status of the plants is confirmed, Yield10 plans to conduct field tests of CRISPR genome-edited Camelina plants in the United States.

…

The CRISPR edited C3007 trait could deliver significant economic value by changing the value equation for the commercialization of identity preserved, specialty oilseed crops where the key value-driver is oil content with improved nutritional profiles or oils, modified for aquaculture feed or industrial markets. These traits may also be used to increase production of edible oils in major oilseed crops such as soybean and canola.

…

The use of CRISPR may enable an expedited timeline for development and commercialization within the U.S. market based on obtaining confirmation that USDA-APHIS does not consider the lines to be regulated pursuant to 7 CFR part 340. The lines may still be subject to regulation by EPA or FDA.

Read full, original article: Yield10 Bioscience Submits “Am I Regulated?” Letter to USDA-APHIS BRS for CRISPR Genome-Edited C3007 in Camelina to Pave the Way for U.S. Field Tests