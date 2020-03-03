Bumble Bee Foods launches plant-based seafood venture as consumers ‘pivot away’ from canned tuna

Bumble Bee Foods is hooked on plant-based seafood.

The tuna maker announced [March 2] a joint distribution venture with vegan food company Good Catch, a Beyond Meat of sorts for fish, which makes seafood using legumes, beans and algae that has a similar texture to real tuna sans animal products and without the pungent odor.

Bumble Bee is one of the first major seafood companies in the country to partner with a plant-based brand diving into the $4.5 billion market that’s grown 11 percent in the past year, according to the Plant-Based Foods Association.

…

Consumption of canned tuna has sharply declined by more than 40 percent per capita in the last 30 years, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as more consumers pivot away from canned and processed foods. StarKist’s vice president of marketing even blamed sluggish sales in the tuna market on millennials for not owning can openers, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2018.

Good Catch sells its tuna in easy-to-open packets instead of cans …. [I]t also sells plant-based fish cakes, fish burgers and crab cakes.

…

Good Catch’s protein profile also mirrors real tuna. One serving contains 90 calories, 14 grams of protein and no saturated fat.

Read the original post