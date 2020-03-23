The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

College undergraduates embrace biotech after teaching high school students the science behind GMOs

| | March 23, 2020
GMO Maize and Gene Editing x
Some college students tested a class on their knowledge of GMOs, or genetically modified organisms.

“Two of these chips are organic and one of them is genetically modified,” said Hannah Zimmer, a sophomore, at Wake Forest University. “Can you guys guess which one is genetically modified?”

Gloria Muday, a professor of biology at Wake Forest …. created a program where college students teach high school students about the science behind GMOs.

[Editor’s note: Watch a video of this story here.]

The college students said teaching the topic has changed their perception. In fact, only 46% of them favored GMOs before and 97% after. “I feel like there’s a lot of false rumors out there and a lot of people don’t know the true scientific reasons behind them,” said Zimmer.

“Having to understand it first before I go teach it makes you, first of all, learn it 10 times better, and that’s kind of why we’re here,” stated Mark Sucoloski, a Wake Forest sophomore.

