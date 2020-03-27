‘My cows don’t know about coronavirus’: Why America will have all the food it needs

My cows don’t know about coronavirus.

They’re still giving milk on the schedule that they always follow. They love their routines and want to stick to them. They have no idea about our human worries, displaying what can only be described as “bovine indifference.”

The milk truck also continues to come to our farm every other day, collecting fresh supplies. The labs that check the quality of our milk remain up and running.

[Editor’s note: Joanna Lidback is a dairy farmer based in Vermont.]

We’ve all seen the photos on social media and television. They show empty shelves and long lines. Even if you haven’t glimpsed these things with your own eyes, you possibly visited an unnervingly crowded grocery store or food mart.

The good news is that our food supply is strong. Coronavirus has caused a surge in demand. In a few places, this has created short-term challenges. They won’t last. A headline in the New York Times may have said it best: “There Is Plenty of Food in the Country.”

I’ll put it more bluntly: We’re going to have the food we need. In fact, we’re going to eat well. In all of history, our ability to move food from farm to fork never has been better.

