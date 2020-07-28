What’s the future of GMOs in Europe? Global food security in the midst of COVID. Watch Webinar Wed Jul 29, 10AM ET w/Sonny Perdue and Jon Entine

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t take food security for granted. As the “heart of the European Green Deal,” the EU’s recently announced Farm to Fork (F2F) strategy aims to make agriculture more resilient while simultaneously fighting climate change. This webinar offers a trans-Atlantic perspective on whether this strategy will succeed – and whether we’ve learned anything from COVID-19.

In the latest webinar in the Europe Debates series, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is joined by GLP founder and executive director Jon Entine. Other guests include European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, ECR Party executive director Richard Milsom, and European Parliament members Anna Fotyga and Hermann Tertsch. Register for the webinar here. Tune in Wednesday, July 29 at 10AM ET.

