Could heart-healthy soybean oil pave the way for more gene-edited, biofortified foods?

Transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs) have been successfully used to develop premium quality high-oleic soybean oil from gene-edited soybean plants. The successful introduction of the new soybean oil into the U.S. food industry may signify that food manufacturers and consumers are now welcoming scientific innovation, particularly gene-editing, to have access to healthier foods.

Oils with low polyunsaturated fats are considered to be a healthier alternative to those high in polyunsaturated fats which can be hydrogenated and produce unhealthy trans-fatty acids.

The gene-edited soybean plants produce premium quality high-oleic soybean oil sold as Calyno by Calyxt. It became available in the U.S. market in 2019, making it the first commercialized product from a gene-edited plant.

