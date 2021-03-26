regulation tracker featured image x

Mexico’s proposal to phase out glyphosate, GM corn spurs ‘across-the-board’ farmer opposition, USDA says

Credit: IATP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

On December 31, 2020, Mexico published a decree which announced a revocation of existing permits for genetically engineered (GE) corn, a halt to new authorizations for GE corn use, and a phase-out of GE corn for human consumption. 

The decree also calls for a phase-out of the use of glyphosate by replacing it with ‘culturally appropriate alternatives’ as defined in the decree. It sets the complete phase-out by January 31, 2024, almost a year before Mexico’s current administration ends in December 2024. 

As it is still unclear when or to what extent this decree may impact Mexico’s corn imports, import estimations in this report do not take into consideration implications of the decree.

The vaguely-worded decree has generated across-the-board industry opposition plus intensive lobbying efforts aimed at the Mexican government to rescind the decree. 

The President of Mexico’s National Agricultural Council (CNA) has stated publicly that Mexico’s booming livestock sector could face a loss of competitiveness if the prohibition on GE corn is implemented, because of the sector’s heavy dependence on imported yellow corn to feed poultry and livestock, nearly all of which is supplied from the United States. 

Several domestic agricultural groups and companies are currently working to file legal injunctions (amparos) against the decree.

Read the original post

