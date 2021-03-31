glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

While many prisoners agree to vaccinations, prison guards emerge as hotbed of vaccine hesitancy

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

As states have begun COVID-19 inoculations at prisons across the country, corrections employees are refusing vaccines at alarming rates, causing some public health experts to worry about the prospect of controlling the pandemic both inside and outside. Infection rates in prisons are more than three times as high as in the general public. Prison staff helped accelerate outbreaks by refusing to wear masks, downplaying people’s symptoms, and haphazardly enforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols in confined, poorly ventilated spaces ripe for viral spread.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

But guards’ refusal to be vaccinated has been a blessing for some incarcerated people. The vaccines have a short shelf life after being thawed out, so officials have offered the leftover vaccines to prisoners instead of letting them go to waste. Julia Ann Poff is incarcerated at FMC Carswell, a federal prison in Texas for women with special medical and mental health needs, for sending bombs to state and federal officials. She said she received her first shot in mid-December, after several officers declined.

“I consider myself very blessed to have received it,” she wrote, using the prison’s email system. “I have lupus and a recent diagnosis of heart disease, so there was no way I could afford to let myself get (sick).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the original post

Related article:  How does herd immunity work – and could it protect us from COVID-19?
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

More than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend