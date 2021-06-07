glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Many mammals can ‘breathe’ in a unique way — through the anus. Could this insight spur change in how we treat severe respiratory failure in humans?

| | June 7, 2021
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on facebook
Share on reddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: India Times
Credit: India Times
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

It is established that humans, much like many other mammals out there, breathe oxygen either through their nostrils or mouth. However, a novel study hints that mammals could also be able to breathe from their butts.

This is actually based on a recently published paper (in medical journal Cell) based on the experiments with multiple mammal species which has revealed that even though nostrils and mouth remain the most effective way of breathing, mammals do have the ability to breathe through their rectum.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

[The researchers] artificially induced respiratory failure in animals like pigs, rodents and to provide their bodies with necessary doses of oxygen, both the gas and liquid forms of oxygen were pumped into their rectums.

Researchers discovered that both liquid and gaseous forms of oxygen effectively helped in the recovery of respiratory failure.

According to the researchers, this opens a way for the development of an enema-like oxygen supplementation system for patients who have their airway blocked or cannot provide enough oxygen due to sustained severe damage.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on facebook
Share on reddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists