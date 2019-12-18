How far can we enhance the brain before human identity is lost?

Facebook recently announced it had acquired CTRL-Labs, a U.S. start-up working on wearable tech that allows people to control digital devices with their brain. The social media company is only the latest in a long string of firms investing in what has come to be termed “neurotechnology.” Earlier this year Neuralink, a company backed by Elon Musk, announced that it hopes to begin human trials for computerized brain implants.

These projects may seem like science fiction, but this drive to get more out of our brains is nothing new—from tea, caffeine and nicotine, to amphetamines and the narcolepsy drug Modafinil, drugs have long been used as rudimentary attempts at cognitive enhancement. And in our tech-driven world, the drive to cognitively enhance is stronger than ever.

How far can we “enhance” our minds before we lose our sense of identity and authenticity? Eliminating negative feelings like fear and anxiety might seem like a no-brainer, but could leave us emotionally and morally stunted. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), has for years sought “biomedical” tools to enable “stress resistance” and “accelerated learning” among soldiers. Would the “perfect” soldier retain the aspects of their personality that made them human?

