Pushing back on activist efforts to reinstate South Australia’s GMO crop ban

As fires and drought devastate Australia, scores of protesters call on government to take action on “catastrophic” climate change.

Green politicians and their backers regularly try to use science to justify their boisterous demands. Anyone who disagrees with these views is immediately ridiculed and labelled a “climate-denier” with the social standing and intellect of a troglodyte.

[Editor’s note: Andrew Weidemann is a farmer based in the Wimmera region in Victoria, Australia]

Yet they refuse to apply the same scientific principles to biotechnology-and in South Australia, they’re already threatening to reimpose a moratorium on the growing of GM crops.

This political catastrophe is counterintuitive to the credible body of scientific proof on plant biotechnology-including evidence of environmental benefits-which actually outweighs the global scientific consensus on climate change.

It also contradicts 25 years of proven agronomic, economic, and environmental advances from growing different GM varieties successfully throughout the globe and in other parts of Australia.

People have eaten trillions of meals since biotechnology-derived foods such as corn, soybeans, alfalfa, potatoes, squash, and papaya first started being produced in the United States.

“How many deaths or illnesses have been linked to genetically modified crops?” asks Cameron J. English of the Genetic Literacy Project. “Not one. Not so much as a sniffle.”

