The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Bayer appeals last year’s $86 million California Monsanto Roundup glyphosate-cancer trial verdict

| | February 11, 2020
roundup
Image: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Bayer AG has asked a California appeals court to overturn an $86 million verdict that found it was responsible for a couple’s cancer caused by its glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup.

In a [Feb. 7] filing with the California First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco, the company said the jury’s verdict could not be reconciled with either the law or sound science.

The May verdict by a California jury drew nationwide attention for its massive damages, with the jury awarding more than $2 billion to Alberta and Alva Pilliod, who sprayed Roundup on their property for more than three decades to destroy weeds.

Related article:  Federal judge halts California's plan to require cancer warning label on glyphosate products

The trial judge later reduced the damages to $86 million.

Bayer in a statement on [Feb. 10] said U.S. regulators had consistently found glyphosate to be non-carcinogenic and that the Pilliods’ lawyer during trial repeatedly violated court orders in an attempt to inflame jurors.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend