Trouble dragging yourself to the gym? It could be your genes

It’s long been thought that some people find exercising easier than others.

While some will happily jog off to the gym, others are left daunted by the prospect of doing anything that might cause perspiration or shortness of breath.

This might not just be a theory after all.

Scientists have found a link between certain genes and a person’s ability to exercise efficiently.

The research, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, discovered a genetic mutation in some people which made it harder for them to workout.

The “genetic mutation” can affect cellular oxygen sensing which is linked to a person’s ability to exercise effectively.

The team involved in the research – which included researchers from King’s College London – found that people with the gene had reduced rate of growth, persistent low blood sugar, a limited exercise capacity and a very high number of red blood cell.

It also goes a long way to explain why some people can train and run a marathon whilst others would struggle with training, even if they were mentally motivated enough to complete it.

More research will need to be done in order to determine just how much this gene can affect people.

