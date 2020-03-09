The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Judge cancels second federal glyphosate-cancer trial to aid settlement talks between Bayer, plaintiffs

| | March 9, 2020
In an order on [March 5], U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria vacated the March 23 trial date for the second federal bellwether trial over Roundup herbicide to give lawyers more time to negotiate a settlement of thousands of lawsuits.

…. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District of California vacated the trial, which would have been the second in the multidistrict litigation alleging Roundup caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

A federal jury in the first bellwether trial [in  2019 awarded $80 million to a man who claimed he got the deadly cancer from exposure to Roundup, made by Monsanto, which is owned by Bayer AG.

“The order will provide room for the parties to continue the mediation process in good faith …. and avoid the distractions that can arise from trials,” Bayer said in a statement ….”

In a separate order on [March 5], Chhabria also halted all other deadlines in the multidistrict litigation by another 35 days “at the request of the settlement master.”

