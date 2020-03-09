Judge cancels second federal glyphosate-cancer trial to aid settlement talks between Bayer, plaintiffs

In an order on [March 5], U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria vacated the March 23 trial date for the second federal bellwether trial over Roundup herbicide to give lawyers more time to negotiate a settlement of thousands of lawsuits.

…

…. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District of California vacated the trial, which would have been the second in the multidistrict litigation alleging Roundup caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

A federal jury in the first bellwether trial [in 2019 awarded $80 million to a man who claimed he got the deadly cancer from exposure to Roundup, made by Monsanto, which is owned by Bayer AG.

…

“The order will provide room for the parties to continue the mediation process in good faith …. and avoid the distractions that can arise from trials,” Bayer said in a statement ….”

…

In a separate order on [March 5], Chhabria also halted all other deadlines in the multidistrict litigation by another 35 days “at the request of the settlement master.”

Read the original post (Behind paywall)