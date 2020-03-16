Bayer, 6 plaintiffs firms agree on draft settlement terms in Roundup-cancer litigation, but thousands of cases could still go to trial

Bayer has agreed on draft settlement terms with half a dozen law firms representing tens of thousands of plaintiffs alleging that the company’s Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, pushing the litigation closer to a final resolution, according to people familiar with the matter.

The six big firms speak on behalf of dozens of firms that represent a large chunk of the plaintiffs suing Bayer, the people said. Bayer is striving to find a way to both keep Roundup on consumer shelves and end litigation that significantly damaged its share price following the loss of three jury trials in the U.S.

For weeks, Bayer and plaintiffs attorneys have been discussing a settlement in the $10 billion range, The Wall Street Journal has reported …. Parties on both sides are free to walk away from the agreements, and Bayer has said that protecting itself from future litigation is a condition of any settlement.

…

Some law firms representing thousands of plaintiffs remain unhappy with the terms offered so far, saying that it favors the leading firms over others. It is unclear if this complaint will be enough reason for them to reject the certainty offered by a settlement versus going to trial.

Read the original post (Behind paywall)