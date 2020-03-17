EU Commission enlists climate-neutral crops and other sustainability tools to meet Green Deal goals

Under its Green Deal, the European Commission has presented a[n] …. action plan that prepares the ground for a sustainable bio-economy.

As resources are limited, the action is focused on the design and production for a circular bio-based economy, with the aim to ensure that the resources used are kept in the EU economy for as long as possible. The initiatives therein will be developed with the close involvement of the business and stakeholder community.

The European Green Deal sets its ambitions on building a climate-neutral circular economy, where economic growth is decoupled from resource use. A circular economy reduces pressure on natural resources, and is a precondition for achieving the climate-neutrality target by 2050 and halting biodiversity loss.

Half of total greenhouse gas emissions and more than 90% of biodiversity loss and water stress come from resource extraction and processing. Within the bio-economy strategy the Commission aims at sourcing bio-based materials such as recombinant spider-silk, mycelium-made fashion, creation of novel protein sources via biotechnological processes, climate neutral crops, bio-based chemicals etc.

