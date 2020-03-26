Oil from GMO canola, high in omega-3 fatty acids, poised to hit US stores in mid-2020

A newly emerging omega-3 canola oil is set to be available in the market by the second quarter of 2020. Its developer recently partnered with an established food and seed processing company in the United States to speed up the crushing and production of their canola, which is the first land-based source of DHA nutrients.

Nuseed Omega-3 Canola was developed in collaboration with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC). It is the world’s first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. Prior to this development, omega-3 fatty acids were more commonly sourced out from fatty fish like salmon. It is anticipated that one hectare of the canola has the potential to provide the same amount of omega-3 as 10 tonnes of wild-caught fish.

The company struck the collaboration with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a Chicago-based food and seed processing company, to speed up the production of their canola. The partnership was reported to be important in maintaining the value chain of their product as it ensures that the level of stewardship is constant from production to market and those stages in between. ADM is said to provide the capabilities and standards that Nuseed needs to scale up its production to meet the customers’ demands.

The oils derived from the Omega-3 Canola will be processed into two types: Aquaterra intended for aquafeed and Nutriterra for human consumption. Both are said to be vital ingredients to provide a sustainable land-based source of omega-3 nutrients as an alternative to fish oil. This development can help alleviate the pressure on the use of wild fish stocks for oil production.

