Viewpoint: Anti-biotech activist Vandana Shiva says GMO soy caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s why she’s wrong

| | April 1, 2020
Vandana Shiva. Credit: Frank Schwichtenberg [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], from Wikimedia Commons
In recent months, quacks and charlatans of all kinds have been rubbing their hands with glee, as a novel coronavirus …. brings the world to its knees.

Vandana [Shiva] is an Indian environmental activist and food sovereignty advocate who wags her finger at Western economic models and institutions …. Vandana has been fabricating a new story …. that the recent coronavirus outbreak was caused by GMO animal feed in China.

At the 23-minute mark …. Vandana takes the microphone from her fellow experts …. and begins making the most outrageous claims.

“I got a letter from a Chinese scientist when the SARS epidemic broke …. and he said, ‘We are feeding all our animals GMO soya and it could so easily be that this horizontal gene transfer is happening and the animals are developing super-viruses which are then jumping from animals to humans.’”

Her implication that SARS is the result of horizontal gene transfer between livestock and GMO soya is farcical. In late 2017, Chinese scientists traced the virus through the intermediary of civets to cave-dwelling horseshoe bats in Yunnan province. To the best of my knowledge, neither civets nor cave-dwelling horseshoe bats are domesticated animals and therefore won’t have a diet high in GMO soya.

