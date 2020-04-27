Language evolved 25 million years ago, monkey brain study suggests

Curious about how people started talking, researchers from the UK scanned the monkey species and the brains of the people. In the analysis of the scans, homologous pathways in the auditory cortex of the brain were identified.

The origin of the tongue in the brain turned out to be 20 million older than previous estimates. Previous studies claimed that the language’s origin in the brain dates back 5 million years. The study in England shows that language has an adventure of 25 million years in the brain.

As a result of the research, a common point was found between human and monkey brains. Speech and language brain pathways were found in the monkey brain as well as in the human brain. The fact that the monkeys’ brain has a section on the development of the language shows that the evolution of the language began much earlier than thought.

Scientists previously thought that language began to evolve 5 million years ago.

While this study by scientists enlightens a significant part of human evolution, it has consequences that can help people today. [Researcher Christopher] Petrov said his work will guide studies on people suffering from paralysis, or brain degeneration affected neurology, to lose their language abilities.

