The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Language evolved 25 million years ago, monkey brain study suggests

| | April 27, 2020
shutterstock web
Credit: Muuraa/Shutterstock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Curious about how people started talking, researchers from the UK scanned the monkey species and the brains of the people. In the analysis of the scans, homologous pathways in the auditory cortex of the brain were identified.

The origin of the tongue in the brain turned out to be 20 million older than previous estimates. Previous studies claimed that the language’s origin in the brain dates back 5 million years. The study in England shows that language has an adventure of 25 million years in the brain.

As a result of the research, a common point was found between human and monkey brains. Speech and language brain pathways were found in the monkey brain as well as in the human brain. The fact that the monkeys’ brain has a section on the development of the language shows that the evolution of the language began much earlier than thought.

Related article:  Brain games: Computer interface lets multiple people play video games telepathically

Scientists previously thought that language began to evolve 5 million years ago.

While this study by scientists enlightens a significant part of human evolution, it has consequences that can help people today. [Researcher Christopher] Petrov said his work will guide studies on people suffering from paralysis, or brain degeneration affected neurology, to lose their language abilities.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend