The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

EPA approves GM mosquito trial in Florida Keys to combat zika virus and dengue fever

| | May 8, 2020
mosquito
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A plan to test genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys has received approval from the federal government.

For more than five years, a British company called Oxitec has been trying to make the Florida Keys the first U.S. test site for genetically modified mosquitoes. On [May 1], the Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has approved an experimental use permit for the trial.

According to the EPA, the trial could begin this summer in the Keys. The permit also includes Harris County, Texas. That trial would start next year, according to the EPA.

Read the original post

Related article:  Mosquitoes engineered to resist dengue could become gene drive weapon against the deadly disease
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend