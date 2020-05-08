EPA approves GM mosquito trial in Florida Keys to combat zika virus and dengue fever

A plan to test genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys has received approval from the federal government.
For more than five years, a British company called Oxitec has been trying to make the Florida Keys the first U.S. test site for genetically modified mosquitoes. On [May 1], the Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has approved an experimental use permit for the trial.
According to the EPA, the trial could begin this summer in the Keys. The permit also includes Harris County, Texas. That trial would start next year, according to the EPA.